Rose McGowan has officially been indicted by a grand jury in her cocaine possession case.

TMZ reported that the actress pleaded not guilty.

Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock

After the hearing, her attorney, Jose Baez, told TMZ, "Rose steadfastly maintains her innocence. These charges would have never been brought if it weren't for her activism as a voice for women everywhere. I assure you, this selective prosecution will be met with a strong defense."

Rose was arrested on a felony drug charge in Virginia in November 2017.

Around the time, a warrant was issued for Rose for felony possession of a controlled substance, stemming from an incident that occurred in January 2017. Authorities claim that she unintentionally left her wallet behind at Washington Dulles International Airport after a flight.

After nearly two weeks of it going unclaimed, authorities got a search warrant for the property. The items tested positive for cocaine.

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

Rose previously said she was framed and even implied that disgraced former studio head Harvey Weinstein was the mastermind behind her arrest. She claimed it was too suspicious that five hours had passed between the time she got off the plane and the time the cleaning crew found the wallet.