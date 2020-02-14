Russell Crowe has been essentially in hiding while he sheds weight, according to a new report.

ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

The "Gladiator" star has been unrecognizable of late as he's bulked up for several roles, including his Golden Globe-winning portrayal of Roger Ailes in "The Loudest Voice." He also packed on the pounds for the upcoming thriller "Unhinged."

The weight-loading roles are over.

A source tells Page Six that the Oscar-winning actor is now keeping a low-profile while he gets in shape.

"The reason no one has seen Russell in a while is he's dieting. He wants to emerge after his body looks better," the source said. "He was embarrassed by those photos of him with his belly out … He likes to eat. He eats a lot of steaks and junk food. It's tough for him to switch gears into a healthier lifestyle."

DARA / BACKGRID

While out of the public eye, Russell skipped the Globes last month to stay in Australia while wildfire ravaged the country. While speaking to Aussie radio show "Fitzy & Wippa," he detailed how he celebrated his win.

"[I had] a normal family dinner in the bush, kids everywhere. We passed around my Golden Globe from 'A Beautiful Mind' and everybody had the opportunity to deliver an acceptance speech," he said. "This time of year, it's difficult for me to engage in that stuff."