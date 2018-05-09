Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O'Neal's oft-troubled son, Redmond, has been arrested again, and it's very serious.

The Blast reported that the 33-year-old was arrested on May 8 in Santa Monica, California, for an alleged robbery. Details of the arrest aren't immediately known.

The website cited arresting documents that said Redmond's bail would have been set at $50,000, but he is currently being kept in custody on a probation hold, therefore he's been denied bail.

Redmond has run the gamut when it comes to legal problems over the years. He was first arrested in 2008 for heroin possession, and he was arrested multiple times for probation violation. He's also been sent to court-ordered rehab in the past.

Redmond was in prison during his mother's final days after a 2008 arrest, but he was released just before her 2009 death, and he was able to have one final meeting with her.

In July 2015, Redmond was sentenced to three years in prison for violating his probation, but he served a year before being released due to overcrowding.

His family has spoken at length about their concern for Redmond.

"I love him, but I have never seen a more scary side of addiction," Redmond's half-sister Tatum O'Neal told People magazine in May 2015. "Nobody knows what to do with Redmond. From what I've seen, there is no way he's going to survive."