Ryan Seacrest is reportedly on the verge of signing a "massive new deal" with Disney.

Christopher Polk/REX/Shutterstock

According to TMZ, the deal "goes way beyond" "American idol" and "Live with Kelly and Ryan," and it includes a production deal for new TV shows produced through his production company.

Eyebrows were raised about Ryan's future with Disney after his name was conspicuously left out of a press release announcing a new season of "American Idol," which includes Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. But, TMZ said it's just a matter of time until Ryan's "huge contract" is announced.

In fact, on Monday, Ryan was allegedly spotted leaving dinner in New York City with Disney TV Chairman Peter Rice.

imageSPACE/REX/Shutterstock

It's believed that Ryan makes at least $30 million from just "American idol" and "Live with Kelly and Ryan." His new deal is expected to be much richer.

Ryan, of course, is one of the richest men in Hollywood due to his many endeavors. Forbes estimated that Ryan made $71.5 million in income from all of his gigs last year, and his net worth is estimated to be around $430 million.