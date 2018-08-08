She's long been considered one of the most beautiful women on the planet, and Salma Hayek is proving that she doesn't really need much to keep her name in that conversation.

On Aug 8, the 51-year-old actress shared a selfie from the ocean to her Instagram page. In the image, she wearing a black bikini, but she's not wearing a stitch of makeup.

#nofilter #noretouching A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Aug 8, 2018 at 10:34am PDT

"#nofilter #noretouching," she captioned the snap.

To state the obvious, Salma looks absolutely stunning in the social media snap.

While Salma didn't say exactly where she was, many of her 7.1 million Instagram followers indicated that she was in Bora Bora.

A few days earlier, Salma posted a video on a boat in the idyllic location. In the video, she also appears to be au naturale.

In a chat last year about her flawless skin, she told the New York Times, "I never cleanse my skin in the morning. My grandmother taught me that at night your skin replenishes all the things you lost during the day. Also, if I cleanse very well at night, why would it be dirty when I wake up? It's for companies to have you use more products."

As for her morning routine, she said, "I spritz rose water — it's so gentle and wakes the skin up. Then I apply moisturizer. I have an oil from my line Nuance that I love. I don't do sunscreen unless I'm going to be out in the sun all day. Why? I don't think the chemicals in sunscreen are good for your skin. I believe in using it when you need it."

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

In regards to her amazing body, Salma said it really just comes down to an active lifestyle and diet.

"I'm not an exercise person. I do scuba diving, but it's not really exercise," she told the Times. "It doesn't matter what my diet philosophy is because I don't follow it. I don't have the discipline"

She added, "The only thing I do is that I don't eat animals every day. I eat all kinds of meat, but I consume it sparsely. I would never eat two meats in a day. Sometimes I go several days without eating meat, but then I'll go back."