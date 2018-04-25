Sarah Jessica Parker is hitting back at a jewelry designer who sued her, claiming the actress did her wrong on a business deal.

SJP says the jewelry company is the one who is at fault.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

According to a break of contract lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Kat Florence claims she and SJP teamed up in October 2015 that would use Sarah's name and face to promote its "Sarah Jessica Parker D-Flawless Diamond collection."

Kat claims Sarah even signed a $7.5 million deal, which was supposed to be a five-year commitment. However, Sarah bailed on the deal after she signed the contract, Kat claims.

In the court documents, Kat says SJP told her she was too busy working on her HBO show "Divorce" and wouldn't be able to promote anything, including a brand launch event in London. The event was canceled because of SJP's absence. Further, SJP's jewelry line was never launched and the London store had to close.

Kat says the actress refused to promote the jewelry on social media or at the 2017 Golden Globes.

Jose Perez/startraksphoto.com

"The failure of [Sarah] to participate during this time period has resulted in the loss of the line, the loss of the London store, the loss of goodwill and has severely damaged the reputation of [Kat Florence Designs]," the lawsuit claims.

However, a rep for SJP told TMZ, "Kat Florence reneged on their contract with SJP. They have refused to compensate her after fulfilling her contractual obligations and continue to use her image for advertising and publicity to promote their brand."

In addition, the website spoke to sources close to the "Sex and the City" icon in which they claim the first contract was changed after SJP had already signed the original deal.

Among the new requests, Kat wanted Sarah to post 50 Instagram messages a year, bring Kat to four high-profile events per year, wear the jewelry to 24 events per year, plus at all award shows, wear one piece to all magazine shoots and do 12 international magazine interviews per year discussing the jewelry.