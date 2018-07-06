Sarah Jessica Parker is hitting back at a jeweler who claimed the actress did her wrong on a business deal.

In April, the jeweler, Kat Florence Design, sued SJP, claiming that she bailed on a five-year contract they'd signed together, and added that Sarah didn't fulfill the marketing obligations they'd agreed upon for the "Sarah Jessica Parker D-Flawless Diamond collection."

Sarah has now countersued for $6 million.

Marion Curtis/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

According to the countersuit, obtained by The Blast, SJP says she upheld her end of the deal by showing up to events, allowing for her name and likeness and appearing in on-camera interviews while wearing the merchandise. She claims that she and Kat agreed upon a $7.5 million deal, but she's only received $1.375 million. She even says that Kat is still "brazenly" using her image for promotions.

In the initial suit, Kat claimed SJP told her she was too busy working on her HBO show "Divorce" and wouldn't be able to promote anything, including a brand launch event in London. The event was canceled because of SJP's absence. Further, SJP's jewelry line was never launched and the London store had to close.

Kat says the actress also refused to promote the jewelry on social media or at the 2017 Golden Globes.

Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

At the time, Sarah's rep said her famous client had more than fulfilled the agreed upon duties. However, Sarah's team says Kat changed the deal after SJP had already signed the original paperwork.

Among the new requests, Kat wanted Sarah to post 50 Instagram messages a year, bring Kat to four high-profile events per year, wear the jewelry to 24 events per year, plus at all award shows, wear one piece to all magazine shoots and do 12 international magazine interviews per year discussing the jewelry.