Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. met while making the campy 1997 teen horror classic "I Know What You Did Last Summer." But that's not when they started dating -- that came more than three years later.

On Jan. 31, Sarah, 42, took to Instagram to celebrate the two-decade anniversary of her first date with Freddie, 43. "20 years ago this week, my friend @realfreddieprinze and I were supposed to have dinner with a mutual friend from out of town," she captioned a split image showing her and her love back then and now.

"That friend missed her flight, but we decided to still meet and catch up. Now 20 years together, 17 plus married and two kids, we still go to that restaurant for dinner. So thank you @sloaney77 for not showing up for dinner," Sarah added.

The couple got engaged about a year after that fateful meal and then married the following year in September 2002. In 2009, they welcomed daughter Charlotte, and son Rocky came along in 2012.

Sarah and Freddie have also worked together during their long marriage, co-starring as on-screen loves Daphne and Fred in two "Scooby-Doo" franchise movies and both voicing characters in "Happily N'Ever After" and "Star Wars Rebels."

A few weeks ago, SMG posted some love her her husband in the form of a photo of herself wearing pajamas featuring Freddie's face all over them. "#mcm (and yes this is how I watched the Globes, while recovering from the stomach flu)," she captioned the selfie.

In 2017, Freddie told E! News why he thinks he and the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star have lasted so long. "We were just friends. That's one of the reasons I think our relationship has always been so good," he explained. "We were just friends for a good two years before we ever went on a date. She knew what kind of guy I was. She knew what my morals were, what my priorities were and visa versa. We already kind of knew all the faults in the other person."

The couple have also bonded over their shared love of food over the years. While promoting his cookbook "Back to the Kitchen: 75 Real Recipes & True Stories from a Food-Obsessed Actor" in 2019, Freddie -- who learned to cook from his mother -- opened up about it.

"Sarah and I have always bonded over food, and it was Sarah who actually encouraged me to write 'Back to the Kitchen,'" Freddie told The Kitchn. "She loves my cooking and has been my go-to recipe tester and taster for 15-plus years. She's the baker in the house and now has her own company, Foodstirs, which makes baking with your family super-easy."

He also proudly shared that he's passed on his love of cooking to his and Sarah's children. "My kids have been sharing the kitchen with me since they learned to talk. In our house everything revolves around the kitchen. My daughter, Charlie, loves to join in the cooking and get creative -- adding seasoning, making suggestions -- she's even making up her own recipes now. She makes a Korean beef dish by herself... I handle the fire, of course, but everything else is all Charlie," he added.