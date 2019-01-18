Sarah Paulson has a strict "see no evil" mentality when it comes to "Bird Box."

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Although she stars in the hugely popular film, the 44-year-old is essentially wearing her own self-imposed blindfold and hasn't seen the Netflix hit.

To date, 80 million homes have streamed the thriller, but Sarah told Stephen Colbert that she's not one of them — nor does she plan to be.

"I haven't seen it," she said "I'm like the one person on planet Earth who hasn't seen the movie."

It's not that she has anything against the film or the genre.

"I don't watch anything I do ever," she said. "Not since 'People v. O.J.'"

The late night host seemed befuddled, wondering if she saw her performance in the highly acclaimed 2017 film "The Post."

"I did not see me in 'The Post,'" she said.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

In "Bird Box," Sarah stars as Sandra Bullock's sister. While driving home from a doctor's appointment, Sarah's character is affected by the mysterious occurrence that forces people to harm themselves.

The film has smashed Netflix records and has become it's biggest hit to date.

"I probably think it has a lot to do with Sandra Bullock being in it because she's so good," Sarah said when asked why the film has been so successful.

In addition to "Bird Box," Sarah currently stars in "Glass."

"I surely won't [see the film,]" she joked to Stephen. "But I want everyone else to."