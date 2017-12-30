Reality TV star Scott Disick, 34, and model Sofia Richie, 19, will be ringing in the New Year together in the cool mountains of Colorado.

The stylish two, who have been linked together since May, was seen Friday in Aspen, on the heels of sharing multiple photos on a private jet, with Scott captioning, "I'm on a whole new year vibe."

Richie, the daughter of singing legend Lionel Richie, wrote "ready for 2018" next to a photo of herself and Disick while posing by some jets on the tarmac.

Scott, who is the father of sons Mason, 8, Reign Aston, 3, and daughter Penelope, 5, with Kourtney Kardashian, spent most of the holiday season with Richie rather than Kourtney, who went solo to the yearly KarJenner Christmas Eve Party, according to PEOPLE.

Scott and Sofia got coffee out together over the holidays, as well as blew up social media when he posted a video of her dancing around a kitchen to father Lionel's 1983 hit "All Night Long (All Night)" in just underwear and a holiday-themed pajama top.

The pair first caught the attention of fans back in May while at the Cannes Film Festival, and have been together a lot since then, especially traveling around to places like Puerto Vallarta, Milan, Venice, Miami, Los Cabos, Mexico and more.

An insider told PEOPLE that they are "very serious," adding that Richie has been a good influence on Disick, whom has struggled with alcohol.

While Scott and Sofia get cozy counting down the minutes to the New Year in the snowy hills of Aspen, Kim Kardashian West, most likely with Kourtney and Scott's kids, has opted for something different, and a little less chilly.

"Ringing in the New Year with friends and family," the reality TV star wrote on her website/app on Friday," adding, "Celebrating the New Year by having a game night and staying in, cooking."