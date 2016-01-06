Resolutions are nice and all but if money's no object, why not kick off the new year with a shiny new piece of real estate?

That seems to be Scott Disick's approach to 2016.

Kourtney Kardashian's ex recently plunked down $5.96 million for a seven-bedroom, seven-bath Cape Cod-style home in the Hidden Hills neighborhood where Kim Kardashian and Kanye West also live.

He must've wanted a backup option to the Beverly Hills, Calif., bachelor pad where he infamously partied with a slew of models shortly after being cut loose from the mother of his three children.

Trulia reports the newly remodeled Hidden Hills crib features multiple children's wings and family rooms, an open floor plan, a chef's kitchen, a guest suite and plenty of outdoor space including a pool, spa, patios and a spot for shooting hoops.

It also landed in Scott's lap at a fraction of the original, $6.495 million listing price.

The savings comes at a good time, too, leaving more room in Scott's budget for wining and dining his rumored new ladyfriend, Lina Sandberg.

After a rough end to the year, things may be looking up for Lord Disick. (If not, perhaps three is the magic bachelor pad number.)