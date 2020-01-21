Scott Eastwood was caught on video attempting to take down banners protesting a proposed luxury resort in Del Mar, California.

Stephen Lovekin/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

According to TMZ — who has video of the incident — Scott allegedly told protesters he was a city official and ordered them to take down their signage Sunday at the Del Mar Plaza. Video shows the actor trying to matters into his own hands and remove the banners. Many, however, recognized the actor and told him to scram, adding that they've gotten approval to fly their protest signs.

The son of Clint Eastwood laughed as he walked away. The protesters weren't nearly as jovial about Scott's apparent ploy.

"You should protect your community," one woman says. "Clint must be embarrassed, dude."

Another man sarcastically calls Scott a "class act."

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Del Mar is a ritzy oceanfront community north of San Diego. A 16.5 acre luxury resort is being proposed for the area, and many locals aren't pleased about it, choosing to voice their displeasure with signage in busy parts of town.

As for why Scott seemingly has an issue with the signs? TMZ says he owns several small businesses and a bar in the area, and many believe he's an investor in the proposed resort.