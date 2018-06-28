During the final few weeks of filming "Adrift," Shailene Woodley was surviving on just 350 calories per day, leaving her to feel "miserable."

In the film, which is based on a true story, Shailene stars as Tami Oldham Ashcraft, a sailor who was lost at sea for 41 days. Since Tami survived on minimal food, Shailene did too, even skipping dinner every night.

Ash Knotek/REX/Shutterstock

In an interview with The Times, the actress said, "I can't sleep when I'm hungry, so I would have a glass of wine to basically [pass out]. For the last two weeks I had a can of salmon, some steamed broccoli and two egg yolks every day."

In real life, Tami said she survived on sardines and spam.

In addition to her waistline, Shailene also stressed her mental capacity, as she learned how to sail, which she disliked because it was "so technical" and "mathematical."

Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock

Shailene stars opposite Sam Claflin. In a previous interview, she said her costar helped her when she had moments of dire hunger on set.

"We were working extremely long hours out on the open sea. Sam and I were losing quite a bit of weight as we weren't eating much," she said. "So not having the fuel to run you physically, along with the emotional complexities that were incredibly taxing at times, mixed with the physicality, it could have been a grueling experience."

She added, "I don't know that I could do it without Sam. We both really were there for one another in our moments of extreme exhaustion and hunger."