Burglars broke into the Barcelona home of Shakira and her longtime partner Gerard Piqué while the couple was out of the country.

Jim Smeal/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

According to local media, the soccer star's parents were sleeping in the home when the break-in occurred, but they were unharmed. In fact, they didn't even know the home had been burglarized until they woke up.

The MailOnline said, the burglary was classified as "non violent." Family and authorities are still going through the 7,500 square foot home to determine what was taken, but it's believed that thieves got away with high-end watches and jewelry.

The home reportedly sits on 1,000 acres in Barcelona's Esplugues de Llobregat.

Jackson Lee / Splash

Local reports indicate that a storm had been pounding Barcelona and that the crooks likely took advantage of the weather as cover.

"They got in either through a window or balcony using the so-called 'silent method' so as not to disturb the occupants or neighbors," the Daily Mail said.

A police spokesman has told the Spanish press, "These types of criminals usually act very professionally and wear gloves and [ski masks]."

No arrests have been made.

The singer and Gerard were in Cologne, Germany, for her concert at the time of the burglary. Gerard is also preparing to travel to Russia for the World Cup, as he is a member of the Spanish national team.