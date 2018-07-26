Shannon Beador's ex, David Beador, wants her to stop using the family name.

The "Real Housewives of Orange County" stars filed for divorced late last year.

Chelsea Lauren / Variety / REX/Shutterstock

While speaking to the Daily Dish Podcast, Shannon said, "It's been requested from my ex that I'm not worthy of the name Beador."

However, the reality TV star doesn't plan on ditching the name anytime soon.

"For the sake of my kids, I think I'm going to stay Shannon Beador," she said.

Shannon fears that her maiden name, Shannon Storms, has a "stripper porn" feel to it.

"Now I call myself Shannon Storms Beador so it's kind of like the best of both worlds," she said.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Shannon and David's divorce has been anything but amicable. People magazine said David was "shaking with anger" and "spewed profanities at Shannon" in March after a court awarded her joint legal and physical custody of their three daughters as well as $22,500 per month for temporary non-taxable child and spousal support.

Earlier this year he argued that his ex was trying to turn their three daughters against him.

"Shannon is not fostering or encouraging a healthy father-child relationship," he argued in court documents in March. He also questioned her parenting skills, claiming that her reality TV show "encourages excess drinking and extended travel."

To/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The Blast reported at the time that David also thought he was entitled to her future earnings tied to "The Real Housewives," citing his "participation and funding of her reality TV career." He also said her "current popularity is a direct result of my participation in that show."

While the battle rages on, Shannon said she's not against marriage, but she's not looking to get hitched again anytime soon either.

"If I were ever to consider getting married again, I'm going to want to get to know the person," Shannon said on the podcast. "I'm not getting divorced again. Once is enough."