"Shark Tank" star Robert Herjavec and his ex-girlfriend have both filed to dismiss lawsuits they filed against each other last year.

He was suing her for extortion; she was suing him for rape.

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Robert and Danielle Vasinova dated from 2013 to 2015. Last last year, he filed a lawsuit against her, alleging that she was making up claims about their sex life and demanding $20 million in return for her silence. In his lawsuit, he centered on one incident in which he said he consented to go with her to an underground sex club for "innocent fun." Once there, he claims he was put into a variety of sexual situations and she took photos of everything in an attempt to extort him.

He said his lawsuit wasn't about the money and was only asking for $1.

Not long after his lawsuit was filed, she sued Robert, claiming is was actually his idea to go to the sex club. Nonetheless, she alleged that he raped her on multiple occasions. He vehemently denied the allegations.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

She also claims that he had promised to marry her and take care of her financial needs and pressured her into putting her career on hold during their relationship.

"The allegations are false and with the sole intent for monetary gain," his lawyer told TMZ at the time. "My client has had enough and will not tolerate extortion."

On June 20, TMZ reported that both lawsuits had been dismissed with prejudice, meaning they can't be refiled. It's unknown if the two exchanged money in their settlement.