Earlier this year Simon Cowell revealed that he had gone vegan, and now his waistline is showing it.

During a chat with Extra, the "America's Got Talent" judge said he's lost 20 pounds since going meatless. He now feels "much better."

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

However, the hardest part of being a vegan, he says, is having to eliminate pizza from his diet.

"That's been really, really hard," he said, adding that he doesn't allow himself to have a "cheat day," where he can cheat on his diet.

Simon, 59, said in April that he switched up his diet after his "embarrassing" late night fall in October 2017. While speaking to The Sun, Simon said he cut out meat, dairy, wheat and sugar, as well as melon, which he found out he was allergic to.

"Within 24 hours I changed my diet and I've not looked back since," Cowell said. "You feel better, you look better."

Simon also cut back on smoking.

NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Simon's fall was quite scary. Reports indicated that he fainted and fell down the stairs in the early hours of the morning after waking up to get a glass of warm milk.

"I call it a wake-up call as sometimes, your body tells you you're working too hard," he said on "Loose Women" in May 2018. "For me, I was working late nights. I was working 2-7 in the morning which you start getting addicted to, as it's so quiet."

He later said he was thankful for the fall.

"It's not what happened so much but the fact I did fall down the stairs… is embarrassing," he said. "But its kind of like having an [engine tuneup] - they do every possible check on you. So in a strange way, I'm glad it happened."