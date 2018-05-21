Last October, Simon Cowell suffered a fall in his London home, sending him to the hospital. He's now speaking about that "embarrassing" evening.

NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Reports indicated that Simon fainted and fell down the stairs in the early hours of the morning after waking up to get a glass of warm milk.

"I call it a wake-up call as sometimes, your body tells you you're working too hard," he said on "Loose Women." "For me, I was working late nights. I was working 2-7 in the morning which you start getting addicted to, as it's so quiet."

Oddly, Simon said he was grateful for the fall because it made him focus more on his health. He has since cleaned up his diet and cut back on smoking.

"It's not what happened so much but the fact I did fall down the stairs… is embarrassing," he said. "But its kind of like having an [engine tuneup] - they do every possible check on you. So in a strange way, I'm glad it happened."

Rex USA

The "X-Factor" judge was stretchered out of his house in a neck brace when his spill occurred. Simon indicated that the fall was due to low blood pressure.

When he returned home from the hospital, Simon flashed a thumbs up to photographers waiting outside his home.