We might as well start called Robert Pattinson "RBatzz," because he is officially the new Batman.

After several weeks of speculation, multiple reports said on Friday that the former "Twilight" star beat out Nicholas Hoult to play the legendary caped crusader.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

As expected, once the news was official, social media weighed in to air its thoughts about the casting, with most people taking a "wait and see approach."

"Calm down fellow nerds, I'll wait to at least see a trailer of Robert Pattinson as #Batman before I make any judgments, because remember there were major questions about these guys too in their comic book roles! ," one person captioned a shot featuring Hugh Jackman, Michael Keaton, Heath Ledger and Mark Ruffalo, all of whom went on to play iconic superhero roles.

Many fans are firmly in RPatz's corner.

"Anyone who only knows Robert Pattinson from Twilight really needs to go watch Cosmopolis, The Lost City of Z, and Good Time and I GUARANTEE you'll have a much different opinion of him as an actor!," one fan said.

Another added, "Robert Pattinson confirmed as batman and i've never been happier."

"Hated the idea of Robert Pattinson as Batman," another said, "but then I heard that [director Christopher Nolan] made him his film's next lead, so I did my research, I've never been so wrong in my life. Robert will be fantastic."

One Twitter user made light of the RPatz announcement, referencing Batman's desire to keep his identity hidden.

"But is he really Batman if he has to be officially announced?," the person joked. "Only Batman can officially declare he's Batman."

Touché.