Despite their significant age difference, 19-year-old Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are still going strong.

To mark the father-of-three's 35th birthday on May 26, the model and daughter of music legend Lionel Richie posted an Instagram photo of herself hugging the heavily bearded reality TV star as they frolicked in the ocean during a relaxing getaway. She captioned it, "Happy Birthday babe! Thank you for being you. Love you."

According to TMZ, the couple are vacationing in St. Barts with friends and Scott's daughter Penelope, 5. According to Scott's Instagram, son Reign, 3, was also on hand for the getaway, though it's unclear if son Mason, 8 -- his eldest child with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 39 -- was there too.

Sofia also posted photos and video on her Instagram Story showing herself kissing Scott and laughing with him as he prepares to blow out the candles on a plate of small cakes and deserts at a restaurant.

Sofia then took to Instagram again to share a photo of herself wearing a black bikini as she stands in the clear blue water.

On his own Instagram page, Scott posted a sweet photo of himself kissing long-haired son Reign on the lips. He captioned it, "Me and mini me."

Scott posted other photos, E! News reported, showing Penelope spelling out "Dad" in seashells on his porch and of a child who might be Mason wearing a T-shirt that reads "35 AND ALIVE!" in red printing.

"Scott and Sofia are still going strong and have gotten more serious the past few months," an insider tells E! News. "They have definitely had their ups and downs, but lately everything has been really good between them."

It's been a year since rumors of a romance between Scott and the teen were first romantically linked, though at the time, the pair insisted they were just friends. They went public as a couple in September 2017.