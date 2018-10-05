Megyn Kelly ruffled feathers at NBC with her recent comments about disgraced former newsman Matt Lauer, and now some network staffers are "counting down the days until she's gone."

Peter Kramer/NBC

Earlier this week, the NBC lightning rod told Us Weekly, "I know too much that others don't know," when speaking about Matt's sexual misconduct scandal.

That was enough to set off some people from the peacock network.

"There were a lot of eye rolls. What does she really know? She's not close to anyone here," a source told Page Six. "She's milking the #MeToo movement. People are counting down the days until she's gone."

Meanwhile, a source close to Megyn said there are people at NBC that are still very sympathetic to Matt, and the source believes that these sympathizers are the ones behind the Megyn slight.

But, an NBC rep told Page Six, "Whoever is saying this is trying to start a war that doesn't exist. Her show is empowering and engaging, and we're especially proud of her coverage of . . . #MeToo."