Mac Miller's house did not look like a location where drugs were being frequently used, however that's what police believe was going on there.

Police sources told TMZ that they had discovered a small amount of "white powder" during a search of the home, while looking for possible clues as to how the rapper had died. Also, they believe, following interviews of witnesses and other findings, that the house was practically wiped clean, leaving no evidence of drug use.

According to TMZ, police think Mac Miller overdosed on drugs, and their legal sources say that it does not make any sense to them how someone who took a fatal dose would have thought to clear the home of illegal drugs and any related paraphernalia on the possible unfortunate chance that they may die.

People were reportedly at the "Self Care" rapper's house both Thursday night, and Friday, around the time someone dialed 911.

TMZ added that police say that nobody has said that they saw Miller alive after Thursday night.

The 26-year-old, who struggled with substance abuse, was arrested for a DUI following an accident back in May. Police found Mac at the same home where he passed, following the hit and run. He confessed to drunk driving, having tested twice the legal limit, TMZ reported at the time.

Miller was pronounced dead at his home Friday at around noon, and according to The Blast, his official cause of death is listed as "Deferred," meaning that the medical examiner will need to gather more in their investigation to determine the exact cause of death.

The Blast is reporting that according to the L.A. County Medical Examiner, the "Programs" rapper's autopsy was finished on Saturday, which is a day ahead of schedule. They are essentially waiting on the information from the toxicology report to give the exact cause of Miller's death.

Sources inside the investigation tell The Blast that so far there has been nothing "obvious" discovered, which is the reason why they will have to wait for the lab results.

Per earlier reporting by The Blast, when emergency responders came on the scene at Mac's Studio City home, there were no visible signs of abuse or drug use. Sources added that at the time it appeared as if the death looked to be an accidental overdose or natural death, however that is all pending until the toxicology report is completed.