Rocker Steven Tyler is finished with giving Donald Trump chances and wants the President to stop using Aerosmith's tunes at campaign rallies - stop it now!

Rex USA

TMZ caught up with Tyler and his girlfriend on Friday in Beverly Hills and asked about his repeated requests for Trump to cease using classic songs such as "Dream On" and "Livin' on the Edge" at his campaign engagements.

Before going into Optometrix, Tyler told TMZ that their songs were to be used "No more!" adding, "our songs are for causes, not campaigns."

Trump has so far not listened to Tyler's demands, and the singer is tired of it. His lawyers reportedly sent off two cease and desists letters during his 2016 Presidential campaign also.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

And, TMZ added, Tyler's attorneys fired off a letter to the President Wednesday, demanding that he stop this, after "Livin' on the Edge" was played on Tuesday at a West Virginia campaign rally.

