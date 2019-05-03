"Storage Wars" star Barry Weiss has had to undergo multiple surgeries since crashing on his motorcycle last month, and he continues to be in stable condition in the hospital.

TMZ reported that in the wake of the nasty accident, Barry had surgery on his back and one on his femur, and more procedures will follow. In essence, his road to recovery will be very, very long.

Still, "he's eager to get out of a hospital bed and go home," TMZ said on Friday.

According to law enforcement officials, the likable reality TV star was out on a motorcycle ride with a friend in Los Angeles on April 24. While in a parking lot, a car allegedly pulled out of a parking space without looking and slammed into both Barry and his friend. Both men went down, but Barry got the worst of it.

The 60-year-old was transported to the hospital and sent to the ICU unit.

Police said drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the accident.

Barry starred in on the popular A&E show for four seasons and quickly became one of the most popular cast members due to his eclectic style and sense of humor. He eventually got a short-lived spinoff called "Barry'd Treasure."