"Storage Wars" star Barry Weiss has been hospitalized in the intensive care unit after breaking several bones and suffering other internal injuries in a serious motorcycle accident.

Original Prods/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ, citing law enforcement officials, said the likable reality TV star was out on a motorcycle ride with a friend in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon. While in a parking lot, a car allegedly pulled out of a parking space without looking and slammed into both Barry and his friend. Both men went down.

Barry, 60, was transported to the hospital and sent to the ICU unit. He is in stable condition.

Police said drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the accident.

Barry starred in on the popular A&E show for four seasons and quickly became one of the most popular cast members due to his eclectic style and sense of humor. He eventually got a short-lived spinoff called "Barry'd Treasure."

Barry is also the godfather to Jesse James, Sandra Bullock's ex-husband.