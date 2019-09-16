Former "Storage Wars" star Dave Hester has revealed that he suffered a stroke last year and was forced to learn how to walk again.

The reality TV star, who famously coined the term "Yuuup," has been in intense physical therapy and has been slowly recovering for months.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Dave, the popular A&E's show's top villain, told TMZ that last November he woke up feeling sick and had breathing issues. His girlfriend then rushed him to a hospital in Southern California, where he suffered a hemorrhagic stoke. While in the hospital, doctors determined he suffered from sleep apnea, and tests revealed that his breathing stopped more than 100 times an hour while sleeping.

The deprivation of oxygen along with high blood pressure triggered the stroke, TMZ says.

After several days in the intense care unit, Dave told the website that he was transferred to a rehab facility, where he lived for a month. There, he learned to walk again and do basic functions, such as shower.

He's still not fully recovered.

According to his social media, he was well enough to travel to Idaho for a garage sale last May.