Former Death Row Records executive Suge Knight will spend nearly three decades in prison after striking a plea deal in his murder trial, according to a new report.

TMZ reported that Suge, 53, will get 28 years in prison. He will get credit for time served.

Getty Images

Suge has been in jail awaiting trial for over three years.

The hip hop mogul's murder trial was scheduled to begin next week with jury selection.

Suge was arrested in early 2015 after he allegedly ran over a man, killing him, in a Compton, Calif., parking lot while fleeing a fight.

Rex USA

Just after the incident, TMZ posted videotape that seemed to show Suge driving the car and running over the man, Terry Carter. Suge argued that he wasn't trying to run over the man, but said he was fleeing because he thought he was going to get shot.

The collision, which occurred at the corner of Rosecrans and Central Avenue in Compton, Calif., took place near the set of a promotional shoot for the biopic "Straight Outta Compton," which told the story of the rap group NWA.

After the arrest, Suge's bail was set at $2 million, but bail was revoked on Feb. 2 because he was considered a flight risk. Prior to the plea deal, he was facing life in prison.