Suge Knight, the prolific hip hop producer, has been charged with murder in the death of his friend.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney filed the charges on Feb. 2 in connection with the death of Terry Carter, who was run over by Suge as he fled from a fight in Compton, Calif.

According to TMZ, a videotape of the incident will be a key piece of evidence, as it allegedly captures "a portion" of the incident.

In addition to murder, Suge has also been charged with other felonies, including attempted premeditated murder, hit and run resulting in death, and hit and run resulting in injuries.

Suge's bail had been set at $2 million, but bail was revoked on Feb. 2 as he is now considered a flight risk. Suge faces life if he's convicted on the murder charge.