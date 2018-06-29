Color us surprised! Sza has drastically changed her look.

The singer shared a selfie on Instagram on June 28. In the image, she has red hair.

Sza has had black hair for about as long as anyone can remember, although she has experimented with auburn locks in the past.

"It's not that I'm bad w words I'm bad at people I love . I love people," she captioned the image.

Based on the comments on her Instagram, her fans overwhelmingly approved of the hair switch.

Omar Vega/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The hair change comes a month after SZA announced in now-deleted tweets that her singing days are numbered.

"My voice is permanently injured. Great!!!!!!!!!!!! YAYYYYYUUYH!!!!!!!!'n," the singer wrote. "Tonight was the test. That settles that."

The Oh No They Didn't blog captured screenshots of the tweet. In other messages, which were also deleted, SZA indicated that she didn't want the spotlight on her.

"I just want to be left alone," she wrote, adding that her "priorities" are not where they need to be. "I need space goodbye."

imageSPACE/REX/Shutterstock

Earlier this year, SZA seemed to be laser focused on her music, and she was even up for five Grammy nominations in January. She went home empty handed and told GQ that she was "mad as hell" about her Grammy losses.

"I did have a weird inkling to write a speech several times, and usually my inklings are popping!," she said. "I'm learning myself and learning how to listen to myself. I didn't make my album with the Grammys in mind, and I'm definitely not gonna make my second one with the Grammys in mind."