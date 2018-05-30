Singer SZA may be forced to leave music if her now-deleted tweets are to be believed.

On May 29, the singer posted a series of bizarre messages in which she hinted that her singing days are numbered.

"My voice is permanently injured. Great!!!!!!!!!!!! YAYYYYYUUYH!!!!!!!!'n," the singer wrote. "Tonight was the test. That settles that."

The tweets have now been deleted, but the Oh No They Didn't blog captured screenshots. In other messages, which were also deleted, SZA indicated that she didn't want the spotlight on her.

"I just want to be left alone," she wrote, adding that her "priorities" are not where they need to be. "I need space goodbye."

Earlier this year, SZA seemed to be laser focused on her music, and she was even up for five Grammy nominations in January. She went home empty handed and told GQ that she was "mad as hell" about her Grammy losses.

"I did have a weird inkling to write a speech several times, and usually my inklings are popping!," she said. "I'm learning myself and learning how to listen to myself. I didn't make my album with the Grammys in mind, and I'm definitely not gonna make my second one with the Grammys in mind."