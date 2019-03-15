Baby's first red carpet! Tamron Hall seemed more than happy to show off her burgeoning baby bump on Thursday night.

The former "Today" show host attended the ADAPT Leadership Awards Gala in New York in a cranberry-hued silk Roland Mouret gown that Page Six claims retails at $2,335. The dress, though, almost didn't fit, the news veteran said.

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

"3 days ago this fit. Bump waits on no one or any fashion," she wrote on Instagram. "First event with bump. @tenelleveira on face @johnnywright220 on hair and someone needs to be on invisible tape before I leave. lol."

Tamron said she has "a few more weeks to go" before welcoming her first child.

Earlier this month, she revealed on Instagram that she and her husband, music executive Steven Greener, were expecting their first child together.

"Surprise guys, can you believe it," she said. "I'm about to be a mommy very soon."

In a follow up Instagram, she said,

"I've wanted to share this news for many months and now finally my doctor has said I am in a safe place, at 32 weeks, to share my joy with y'all. So, it's clear a daytime talk show isn't the only thing I've been trying to produce!," she said. "There have been many tears, but today I embrace the smiles."

"My husband Steven and I are beyond excited! We're in constant prayer, so if you pray, add us to your list; if you meditate, send calmness our way; and if you believe in luck, we'll happily take that too," she continued. "More to share in a few weeks when the baby arrives! Next chapter! Blessed and Grateful."