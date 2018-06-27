The man who broke into Taylor Swift's house wielding a knife in April has been ordered by a judge to stay away from her for the next five years.

Thankfully Taylor was not home at the time of the incident.

WireImage

The stalker, Julius Sandrock, now has to stay at least 100 yards away from the "Shake It Off" singer, The Blast reported.

Last April, Julius was arrested outside of Taylor's Beverly Hills home for felony stalking. Police said he tried to enter Taylor's house while wearing a mask and rubber gloves. In addition, he was in possession of a rope, a knife and live ammunition. Police also found prescription medications and psychologist paperwork in his car.

After his arrest, Taylor's stalker was on probation in Colorado, and he was not supposed to leave the state.

Dimitris Legakis/REX/Shutterstock

The incident was one of several recent scary moments involving Taylor and stalkers. On April 8, a transient was arrested for trying to climb the outside wall of her home. She was not home at the time.

Earlier that week, a man confessed to robbing a bank in hopes to impress the singer — he even drove to her Rhode Island home after the theft and threw money over the fence, hoping to win her over with the gesture.

Then, on April 20, a man was arrested after he broke into a New York City house owned by Taylor and made himself at home, even showering and sleeping in a bed.