Taylor Swift has reportedly fired one of her most popular backup dancers over tweets that were perceived as sexist and offensive.

Dimitris Legakis/REX/Shutterstock

The dancer, known as Toshi, was not at her performance at BBC Radio's Biggest Weekend in England over the weekend.

"Taylor is livid and seriously disappointed with Toshi's social media posts," a source said, according to the MailOnline. "She has considered him one of her closest friends on the road after recruiting him for her 1989 tour back in 2014. But she simply cannot endorse this behavior and to do so would be setting a bad example to her fans."

WireImage

The mail posted screen grabs from ToshiAdventures, which is alleged to be Toshi's social media account. In one post to his Instagram Story, the dancer shared an article about Australia's national women's soccer team losing 7-0 to an under 15s boys' side. In "Back To The Future" lettering, he wrote, "Back To The Kitchen."

In another, he allegedly posted a collage of pictures that features a cloth, a bottle of Chloroform, a black van and a deserted woods. He included the words, "Every girls weakness."

Many of Taylor's fans screengrabbed the images and posted them online.

A message was later posted that read, "If you can't take a joke this isn't the page for you."

ToshiAdventures, who has 77,000 followers, has since switched the account from public to private.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for TAS

Taylor and Toshi have been quite close. In fact, in 2015 she donated $50,000 to a Go Fund Me campaign for Toshi's ailing 3-year-old nephew Ayden Brown, was diagnosed with alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, which affects muscle tissue, when he was 13 months old. He died at the age of three.

"Baby Ayden, I'm lucky enough to perform with your uncle Toshi on tour," she wrote in a dedication on the website at the time. "All of us are praying for you and your mama and sending so much love your way. Love, Taylor."