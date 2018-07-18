Steve Irwin may have predicted his own death.

No, he didn't predict the exact manner, but he never envisioned himself living a very long life, his widow, Terri Irwin, told ABC's Anh's Brush With Fame.

"You know he never thought he would have a long life. He just always kind of had this sense that his life would be cut short," Terri said on July 18. "I remember him saying to me, 'I don't think I am going to film anymore, I think I am just going to spend time with my kids.'"

Steve's premonition came true on Sept. 4, 2006, when he was killed when he was struck in the heart by a stingray barb. He was 44.

Terri still gets emotional when speaking about her late husband.

"Grief hits you at the most bizarre times. So I might be talking to biology students and it will remind me of Steve and I will burst into tears," she said on Wednesday. "You don't ever get over grief. It changes, but you never wake up one morning and go, 'oh, I'm done with that.' That was the challenge in the journey after Steve died."

The man known as the "The Crocodile Hunter" was Terri's "soulmate," she said, adding that the hasn't been interested in dating since his death.

In her chat, Terri recalled the moment a zoo manager told her that her husband died. She had just landed in Tasmania with her kids, then 8-year-old Bindi and then 2-year-old Robert.

"I just remember this incredible sense of responsibility," she said. "This feeling of overwhelming grief but, it was like, 'what do I do next?' So I kind of collected my thoughts and then I had to go out to the car and tell Bindi and Robert, which was really hard."

The last time she saw her husband alive, she said, he was waving to her and the kids as they left on the plane for Tasmania.

"I felt so bad for Robert because he was too little," she said. "He was in his seat belt and fun police [referring to herself] didn't take the seat belt off so he could see his dad and wave goodbye. And that was the last time we saw him."

At the time of her husband's death, she didn't comprehend the impact that he had on people.

"The thing I didn't expect or understand was just how [the death] affected everyone," she said. "So we got back and it was dark, and we drive into the zoo and there's all this media out front of the zoo. And I thought, 'you've done the story. It has been on the five o'clock news. Why are you still here?' But then no one would have been more surprised than Steve at that, just outpouring of grief and love."