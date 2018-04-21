On the heels of costar, Evan Rachel Wood's confirmation that she would be receiving pay equal to that of her costars, Anthony Hopkins and Ed Harris, for the third season of "Westworld," star Thandie Newton explains that she will be too.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

"They're all happening right now, and yeah, we're all equal across the board," Newton revealed to Vanity Fair. "It's really exciting. It's unprecedented. It's—goodness; it shatters so much calcified pain, resentment, frustration. It just shatters it."

Even more, the Golden Globe-winner is so excited with HBO making this amazing statement of equal pay, that she's not going to even look at projects down the road where men get more than women for the same level of performance. "I wouldn't do anything if it didn't. Definitely not," she continued. "[expletive] that. It literally sets a precedent, and [HBO is] leading the way, which is amazing."

The positive moves coming out of HBO were announced earlier in April, as executive Casey Bloys has since gone back and fixed any pay inequities on its shows, a "direct result" of the Time's Up movement and push from "Big Little Lies" star, Reese Witherspoon.

Rex USA

"We just finished our process where we went through and made sure that there were no inappropriate disparities in pay," Boys has said, "and where there were, if we found any, we corrected it going forward."

Her pay has changed, which is cause to cry tears of joy, but also Newton has revealed that filming her nude scenes on the show brought about tears, as well - but the good kinds of tears.

John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock

Newton, who plays Maeve, a robot that runs a rough brothel on the show, told The Daily Beast that director Jonathan Nolan made her feel so comfortable during the revealing scenes, and respected her privacy so much, that she wanted to cry tears of happiness.

"I just wanted to cry because I never, ever had been treated like that in a situation where I was nude, and I've been nude or semi-nude a lot in movies And it took me a moment to recover myself to carry on," she told The Daily Beast. "And I was treated that way every single time I was nude."

Bad Robot/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Newton continued: "It is a revelation to me, to all of us who had to be naked. The grace, and the consideration, and the sensitivity. On the one hand, I was so appreciative. On the other hand, I was horrified by what I had been through up until then. I had delayed horror."

Newton added that she "assumed that when I came back for Season 2 I'd have to get naked." However, while there will be some male and female nudity overall in the coming season, which premieres April 22, producer Lisa Joy assures that the cast is going to spend a lot "less time naked on a stool."