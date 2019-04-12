New throne, who dis?

Back in 2014, Queen Elizabeth II visited the set of "Game of Thrones" to get a sneak peek behind the curtain. However, she declined to sit on the show's iconic throne. Now, Kit Harington is talking about that day, adding that Her Majesty didn't know who he was.

Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

"They kept pushing her to sit on the throne and we kept getting told the same thing, which is, 'She's not allowed to sit on other thrones, fictional or otherwise,'" he told Graham Norton. "She was delightful."

The "Game of Thrones" stud recalled what the Queen spoke to him about: She asked him, "And what do you do on this production?" Kit hilariously recalled telling her, "I'm an actor, ma'am."

"She said, 'Oh, wonderful,' and moved on," he added.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

In looking at the throne, the one that she didn't sit on, Kit remembered her saying, "It looks very uncomfortable."

Kit actually has a small connection to the royal family himself, as his ancestor, Sir John Harington, was Queen Elizabeth I's godson. Sir John's claim to fame, however, had little to do with royalty, but rather something more, uh, throne related.

"He invented the flushing toilet," Kit said. "The word john [in regards 'The John'] comes from John Harington."