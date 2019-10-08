Rapper T.I.'s wife, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, claims that $750,000 in jewelry -- including her wedding ring -- was stolen from her Lamborghini outside an Atlanta bar over the weekend.

Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for BET

Tiny said wedding rings, watches, stud earrings and more valuables were taken from the center console of her yellow Lamborghini SUV on Sunday night while she and a friend grabbed drinks at Bar Amalfi in Midtown Atlanta. It was when the reality TV star returned to her car that she noticed a blue velour bag containing the jewelry was gone.

Police confirmed the theft to Atlanta's Channel 2 Action News and indicated there were no signs of a break-in or damage to the $200,000 SUV.

Parking lot security didn't notice anything suspicious, police said, but investigators are combing over surveillance video for any leads.

Paras Griffin / Getty Images for Black Music Hon

In addition to being T.I.'s wife, Tiny is a star in her own right, having been a part of the R&B group Xscape and a star on "The Family Hustle" alongside her husband.