"Today" host Sheinelle Jones is undergoing vocal cord surgery that will keep her off the air for six weeks.

Sheinelle announced the news while hosting the "3rd Hour of Today" on Thursday.

"There's a piece of me that feels like it's a little bit of grace," she said. "Because it's a gift to sit still and do some soul searching, do some reading, do some writing. Nobody ever tells you you have permission to sit still."

The 41-year-old said she first noticed the issue four years ago and got diagnosed with a polyp, something common with people who use their voice often -- it's especially common with singers. Sheinelle said she got vocal therapy and other non-surgical treatments to deal with the issue, but things began getting worse over the last year, so she's finally getting an hour-long surgical procedure to correct it.

After the surgery, the TV personality will not be allowed to speak for two weeks.

"When you talk, your vocal cords vibrate, and so because they're removing it, I'm going to be on vocal rest," she said. "I can't talk because they want those cords to heal without banging into each other."

Her last day before her hiatus will be Friday.

Sheinelle said she tied to explain her two-week no-talking requirement to her three children, but noted, "I booked a hotel room."