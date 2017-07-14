"Chrisley Knows Best" star Todd Chrisley is about to take his brand straight to the bank.

Amy Harris/REX/Shutterstock

In a new report, a source tells Us Weekly that the reality TV star "is very close to signing a multiyear deal for several shows with a major production company."

The deal would be worth $75 million and it "could double from backend participation," the source told the mag.

Todd, a self-made millionaire from the real estate world, broke into the mainstream when his reality show premiered on USA in 2014. The show documents his life with his wife, Julie, 46, and their children Lindsie, 26, Kyle, 26, Chase, 21, Savannah,19, and Grayson, 11, and their granddaughter Chloe, 4.

WENN

He has since guest starred on other reality shows and co-hosted events.

That's not to say that Todd hasn't gone through tough financial times. Todd filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection in August 2012 and documents showed outrageous spending and a tremendous amount of debt.

At the time, his attorney said his finances became too precarious after a real estate deal gone bad.

"He guaranteed a real estate development loan and it failed," his attorney told People magazine. "He was on the hook for $30 million. If he hadn't had that happen, he would have been fine, financially."