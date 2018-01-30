Back in 2015, Tom Hardy and Leonardo DiCaprio starred in "The Revenant," and it was highly praised and honored. Tom will never forget it... He can't, because he now has a permanent reminder of the film on his body, thanks to his Oscar-winning costar.

AP

During the filming of the movie, Leo was very impressed with Tom and predicted that an Academy Award nomination was in his future for his portrayal of John Fitzgerald. Tom felt that that was a fairly crazy predication, so he made a friendly wager that involved a tattoo. If Tom was nominated, he'd get a tattoo of the winner's choosing; if he wasn't nominated, he would get to ink Leo.

Well, Tom was indeed nominated, and he has finally paid off his end of the bet two years later.

Tom, who didn't end up winning the Oscar, is now sporting a tattoo on his bicep that reads, "LEO KNOWS ALL." The letters vary in sizes, but can clearly be seen.

When he got the tattoo isn't known, but he was spotted with the permanent ink while snapping a selfie with a fan in San Francisco recently.

AP

After the 2016 ceremony, Tom spoke to Esquire about the bet. He told the mag that he was willing to come get the tattoo, but Leo had to clean up the handwriting, which he said was terrible.

"I was like, 'OK, I'll get it done, but you have to write it properly,'" he told the publication.

In addition to winning the bet, Leo, of course, won his first Oscar that year, too.