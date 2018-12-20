The Super Bowl Halftime Show is going to be "sicko."

Although there have been reports that many of music's biggest names have given the NFL a stiff arm when it comes to the halftime show, TMZ is reporting that Travis Scott will join Maroon 5 on February 3 in Atlanta for the NFL's biggest game of the year.

There could easily be more acts following suit too, as the website reports that Maroon 5 is talking to Cardi B and Outkast's Big Boi about joining.

At one point, performing during the halftime show has one of music's biggest gigs, but it has been diluted a bit this year after several artists reportedly told the NFL, "Thanks, but no thanks." Entertainment Tonight said Rihanna turned down the NFL to support controversial former quarterback Colin Kaepernick, the first player to kneel during the national anthem to protest racial inequality.

A report from Variety magazine last week claimed Maroon 5 has reached out to more than a half-dozen stars to appear as featured guests, but almost all of them have passed on it.

However, for Maroon 5 and, frankly, the NFL to snag Travis is a tremendous feather in the cap. The "Sicko Mode" singer currently has got one of the hottest tours going, and he's generating Grammys buzz for his "Astroworld" album.

Because of Travis' role during the big game, TMZ confirms that the rapper will bring his girlfriend Kylie Jenner to Atlanta with him.

The couple has a strange connection to the big game — last year, just before kickoff, Kylie released a well-produced video confirming that she and Travis had welcomed a daughter.