New mom Khloé Kardashian went to her Instagram on Saturday morning to give the world a special glimpse of her beautiful daughter, True Thompson, on her one-month birthday.

"Happy one month old mama, I love you pretty girl," Kardashian, 33, said while cuddling her baby — a flower filter floating around like a butterfly.

The reality TV star also shared on her Snapchat some more adorable footage of the precious girl.

While the baby came into the world just as cheating drama was heating up for her father Tristan Thompson back in April, Khloé's mom Kris says she's taking life as a new mom naturally.

"Khloé is amazing," Jenner told "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" last week. "I'm so proud of that kid — I get choked up because she's such a good mom, and honestly I get so emotional."

The momager added: "She's just concentrating on that, being a mom, her baby and that's what her sisters are doing as well."

Despite the surrounding controversy, Thompson spoke about their new joy this week on a sports podcast.

"It's way different, but it's fun, though, it changes you," the NBA star, who also has a 3-month-old son from a previous relationship, said of their new addition.