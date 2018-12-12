Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the wake of wife Roseanne's death on "The Conners," it seems Dan might just be getting a new love interest -- and the casting couldn't be more perfect.

Eric McCandless / ABC

On the Dec. 11 episode of the ABC show, dysfunctional family sitcom vet Katey Sagal -- who found fame as Peg Bundy on "Married... With Children" before moving on to play the tough-as-nails matriarch on "Sons of Anarchy" -- debuted as Louise, one of Dan and Roseanne's former classmates who left Lanford to try to launch a music career in Chicago many years ago.

Louise has now returned to town and is working at the same Mexican eatery, Casa Bonita, as Dan and Roseanne's daughter Becky -- and that's where she encounters Dan again after all these years.

Multiple outlets including TooFab.com report that the characters have great chemistry as they talk and reminisce. Soon, Louise is inviting Dan to a concert where some old music acts from the '60s and '70s are set to perform. Becky watches as Louise flirts and touches Dan while extending the invite.

"I never thought of Dad as a catch," Becky (played by Lecy Goranson) later tells sister Darlene (played by Sara Gilbert) and aunt Jackie (played by Laurie Metcalf), as reported by popculture.tv.

"At his age," Jackie quips, "he falls down and gets up on his own. The ladies love it!"

Dan, however, doesn't seem to get that Louise is interested in him romantically until later in the episode, and once he does, he tells her he's just not ready to move on yet and they agree to be friends.

Eric McCandless / ABC

It's unclear if Louise will be back for more episodes, but fans sure seem to hope she does if some of the tweets Katey's getting are any indication.

"Loved you on #TheConners More Dan and Louise please," wrote one viewer. Tweeted another, "Omg since when is @KateySagal on #TheConners?! I'm dying!!!"