Daniel Craig has shaken and stirred his fan base this week, and not necessarily in a good way.

The "007" star had fans overly confused when he attended the 71st British Academy Film Awards in London on Feb. 18. Many felt he looked puffy, old and fairly unrecognizable -- a far cry from the way we are all accustomed to seeing him.

Nils Jorgensen/REX/Shutterstock

Of course, many took to Twitter to voice their displeasure with James Bond's look.

Guy Levy/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock

"Why does Daniel Craig's face look like that?" one online critic said. Others said he looked "plastic."

A legion of Twitter users wondered, "What happened to Daniel Craig's face?"

In modern pop culture, men have been far less likely than women to be criticized for their appearance, so this is certainly a change. Several outlets in the United Kingdom consulted with doctors to determine if Daniel had botox or fillers (most said it appears that he did).

The online confusion has reigned for several days.

"Bond looks... different," one person blankly said.

Another said, "That frozen face will endure minimal … Eyefall," another said, playing off the name of the Bond film "Skyfall."

Fair to say that ain't seen Bond like this before.