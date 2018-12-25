It's a whole new chapter for Tyra Banks!

The 45-year-old model is saying goodbye to her hosting gig on NBC's "America's Got Talent," Page Six confirmed on Tuesday, Dec. 25.

So, why the sudden change of heart?

Sources say that after the major success of her most recent flick, "Life Size 2," which she both starred in and helped to executive produce, she's decided to go in a more behind-the-scenes direction.

"Tyra's been inundated with producing and acting requests," an insider revealed. "She wants to produce and create TV. She will not be returning to 'AGT' in the new year."

Despite her decision to pursue producing, another pal claims that, "She loved her time on 'AGT.'"

The "America's Next Top Model" judge previously hinted that she might not be returning to the talent show back in November, soon before "Life Size 2" hit theaters.

"I think I had a really nice run with 'AGT.' I had a lot, a lot of fun," she told Access. "Im really focusing on 'Life Size.' I'm going to be producing TV and I have a massive project starting next year."

Tyra wouldn't reveal the exact details of her huge new project set to drop in the fall of 2019, but did leave a few hints. "It's something that's never been done before," she added.