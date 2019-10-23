There's still no love lost between Tyrese Gibson and Dwayne Johnson.

While the former "Fast & Furious" costars have often blasted the other publicly over the past two years, Tyrese refused to go there while appearing on "The Wendy Williams Show" on Wednesday.

John Shearer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

"Now you and The Rock…," Wendy began before being cut off by Tyrese. She asked, "You don't want to talk about The Rock?"

"I do not," he said. "If you want to know how I feel about that man, it's all over the Internet. Have fun!"

Referring to the ninth installment of "Fast & Furious," Tyrese added, "He's not in 9. So anyway!"

Russ Einhorn / Splash News

Tyrese, who plays Roman Pearce in the "Fast" franchise, laid into Dwayne in 2017, calling him "selfish" for agreeing to do the "Fast" spinoff "Hobbs & Shaw," while also accusing him of making decisions based on "his own self interests."

Around the same time, Tyrese also said The Rock wouldn't respond to his text messages. Dwayne has largely ignored Tyrese, essentially making it a one-sided feud.

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

While the "Hobbs & Shaw" opening over the summer was a huge success, it still didn't generate the same opening numbers as previous "Fast" films, taking in $180 million. Tyrese couldn't help but comment and trash his former costar, implying that The Rock broke up the "Fast" family.

"I have to show my respects for one thing…. He tried…….. Folks called me a hater…. Attacked me for speaking out…..Breaking up the family clearly doesn't have the value that one would assume it does," Tyrese wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "… there won't be any tears on his pillow tonight. 180 million dollar global opening on Hobbs and Shaw is NOT a win … When you do get attacked well … That's that … Again my respects cause he tried his best."

"Hobbs & Shaw," by the way, took in $700 million at the worldwide box office, thanks largely to the international market. Variety reported that it's the highest-grossing non-Disney, non-superhero Hollywood film worldwide of 2019.