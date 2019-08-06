Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The long-running feud between Tyrese Gibson and Dwayne Johnson is continuing, with Tyrese taking a shot at the latter over his new movie.

Tyrese has not been shy about his feelings toward "The Rock" in the past, blasting the former wrestler for getting a "Fast and Furious" spinoff, "Hobbs & Shaw," based on his character, Luke Hobbs.

In a since-deleted Instagram, Tyrese mocked his former costar posting a news story with a headline that read "'Hobbs & Shaw' Has Lowest 'Fast & Furious' Box Office Opening Since 'Tokyo Drift.'"

"I have to show my respects for one thing…. He tried…….. Folks called me a hater…. Attacked me for speaking out…..Breaking up the family clearly doesn't have the value that one would assume it does," Tyrese wrote, referring to the $180 million debut for The Rock's spinoff.

"You know what maybe just maybe… The Rock and the crew will come dance with us again for #Fast10 we can all hug it out and get back to giving the true fans who have supported this franchise for 20 years WHAT they want……..No hating I'm just pointing out the facts," Tyrese continued, according to Page Six. "#FastFamily has more value as the #FastFamily its [sic] ok."

Tyrese, who plays Roman Pearce in the "Fast" franchise, laid into Dwayne in 2017, calling him "selfish" for agreeing to do the spinoff, while also accusing him of making decisions based on "his own self interests."

Around the same time, Tyrese also said The Rock wouldn't respond to his text messages.

Dwayne has largely ignored Tyrese, essentially making it a one-sided feud.

While the "Hobbs & Shaw" opening didn't generate the same opening numbers as previous "Fast" films, $180 million is still a very strong domestic showing, especially considering the film cost an estimated $200 million to make. The film will likely be turning a profit by the weekend, which is the goal of any movie.

On Instagram, The Rock said the opening weekend numbers were "phenomenal."

Still, Tyrese wasn't impressed.

"… there won't be any tears on his pillow tonight," he wrote. "180 million dollar global opening on Hobbs and Shaw is NOT a win … When you do get attacked well … That's that … Again my respects cause he tried his best."