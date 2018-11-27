Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tyrese scored a big victory in court against his ex-wife after a judge ruled that he shouldn't be responsible for paying her everyday childcare costs for their 11-year-old daughter.

The judge told Norma Gibson that Tyrese is under no obligation to reimburse her for things like babysitters, "non-work errands" or just simply running her household, according to TMZ.

The "Fast and the Furious" actor had accused his ex of running up a tab and expecting him to pay for it. On one particular day, he noticed a large spend. Norma said she was just "living life" that day.

"I am working. I am working on my book. I am working on my life," she said in a deposition, per TMZ. "I am running errands at home."

Tyrese, 39, claims his ex is making no effort to get a job. However, in their court-ordered child support deal, Norma is required to work toward employment.

While the judge didn't accuse Norma of dismissing the court-mandated requirements of finding gainful employment, the judge gave her a list of things that qualify as work-related actives. The court also noted that if she required childcare during her work-activities, she could get reimbursed by Tyrese.

The actor seems to not trust his ex's explanations, and has demanded a detailed account of how Norma spends her time. The judge agreed, recommending Norma to "maintain a diary of time spent on work."