"Vanderpump Rules" LaLa Kent's married mystery man has been revealed in a pretty public way.

Newly released video from a recent Los Angeles party show that the man LaLa has been trying to keep hidden is Hollywood producer Randall Emmett.

For the better part of two years, LaLa's dating life has been a source of speculation because omnipresent rumors had her dating a married man. During the season 5 reunion, she even refused to say who she was dating and even said he wasn't married -- to get technical, Randall is married, but going through a divorce.

On Dec. 19, though, Page Six obtained video of LaLa kissing Randall Emmett at a FabFitFun event from earlier in the month.

"They were side by side the whole time, but they weren't doing the PDA snuggly thing," an insider told New York Post's Page Six. "They didn't leave each other's side."

The source continued, "He was definitely being more cautious than her. They weren't being shy about [their relationship]. Even when they left, they were together but he was still two feet in front of her. She was hugging people and taking photos when she was leaving."

Randall is the executive producer of "Power." He is in the midst of a divorce from actress Ambyr Childers, whom he shares two children with.

According to E! News, LaLa and Randall have been dating for a year and a half.

"[Randall] reached out to [LaLa] through her social media/email personally," Page Six's source said, adding that Emmett was a fan of "Vanderpump Rules." The two quickly began dating, but "Lala lied about how in depth [it] was for a long time," the source said. "Her friends have to keep the secret too. She puts her lavish lifestyle on everyone else because they have to lie for her."

Without ever being seen on "Vanderpump Rules," Randall's presence was often felt. Midway through season 5, LaLa quit the show as costars questioned her about her shrouded-in-secrecy romance. At the time she denied that her man was married and funding her lifestyle.

She then returned in season 6 and admitted that Randall, still unknown at the time, bought her a Range Rover. "My man is not an ATM machine," she steamed to Lisa Vanderpump upon her return to the reality TV show.

On Dec. 19, with the cloud of secrecy lifted, LaLa mentioned Randall's name on her Instagram Live story.