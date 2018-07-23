Proud mom! Talented son!

Victoria Beckham stealthily creeped up on son Cruz, 13, on Sunday morning as he was practicing his guitar playing and singing at home, capturing his adorable -- and impressive -- rendition of Justin Bieber's "Love Yourself" on her phone. She then posted it on Instagram for her fans to enjoy.

"When u sneak up and @cruzbeckham is doing his morning vocal warm up!X VB 🎶🎶," the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer captioned the short clip.

Fans ate it up and asked for more -- so Victoria obliged. "For those who asked to see more!! This is waking up in the Beckham house!! I can ignore the messy room when @cruzbeckham is sounding so cute!! 😇x," she wrote alongside a longer video of Cruz performing the hit track, which was written by Ed Sheehan, Benny Blanco and the Biebs.

Guitar isn't the only instrument that Cruz can play. He's also a talented pianist. In April, he posted an Instagram video of himself playing Bruno Mars' "Just the Way You Are."

In 2016, Cruz released a charity single, "If Every Day was Christmas," which benefitted Make Some Noise, a group that benefits disadvantaged children and young people. "Cruz came [to] us very recently and said, 'How about I do a Christmas song and all the proceeds go to charity?'" dad David Beckham told "Good Morning America" at the time, defending his family against claims they were pushing their son into the spotlight.

"He's done this amazing little Christmas song which has got a lot of attention and we're very proud of him because he came to us with the idea. It's kinda cool and he's having fun," the former soccer star added. "There's nothing more to this than that at the moment. He's 11 years old, he's still at school, he's still concentrating at school, that's the most important thing, but he wanted to give back."

Cruz is also an avid pop music fan. In June, he saw Ed Sheehan, Taylor Swift, Charlie Puth and Camila Capello perform live and posted photos from their concerts.

"What an amazing concert congratulations @taylorswift so inspirational 🎸😜," Cruz captioned a pic of himself backstage with Taylor on June 22 after one of her "Reputation" world tour stops.